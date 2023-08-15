Heavy Rains Devastate Himachal Pradesh: 51 Lives Lost, Shiva Temple Buried in Debris

Rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides that claimed at least 51 lives and blocked vital roads. The rubble of a temple in the Summer Hill area became a grave for devotees, while 14 bodies were recovered from two landslide sites in the state capital. Officials fear more casualties under the Shiva temple debris.

The tragedy struck on an important day of the holy month of Sawan when the shrine was packed with worshippers. Mandi district reported 19 rain-related deaths, while in Solan, 11 individuals, including seven family members, lost their lives.

With the weather office forecasting heavy downpours, nine out of 12 districts were issued yellow warnings. Rescue operations were hampered by incessant rains, causing power outages in various areas.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that nine bodies had been recovered from the temple rubble and others from the Fagli area, where homes were engulfed in mud and slush. Schools and colleges were shut, and roads remained closed due to the disaster’s impact.

Various districts suffered casualties, including Hamirpur where four deaths occurred, including a floodwater victim. Landslides and cloudbursts were responsible for fatalities in Solan, Mandi, and Kangra. The Shimla-Kalka railway line also sustained damage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced NDRF’s involvement in relief and rescue efforts. Despite challenges, the state aimed to recover from the extensive loss of life and property.