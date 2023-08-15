India’s Index of Industrial Production grew by 3.7% in June

New Delhi: The Index of Industrial Production grew by 3.7 % in June 2023. It was at 5.3% in May this year. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed this.

As per the data, manufacturing sector’s output grew by 3.1% and Mining output rose by 7.6% in June. Index of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products climbed 16.8%.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.