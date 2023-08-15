Irom Sharmila urges youth to restore normalcy in Manipur

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu made an appeal to the youth of India, urging them to help restore normalcy in Manipur. She criticized the BJP government for deliberately overlooking the ongoing violence in the northeastern state. Chanu inaugurated a night-long protest in Muvattupuzha, expressing solidarity with two women who had been recently raped and paraded naked in Manipur amid the ongoing unrest.

Chanu accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order in Manipur. She pointed out that agitators had managed to seize weapons from heavily guarded police stations. Chanu stressed that blaming each other would not put an end to the violence, and she expressed her disappointment at the deliberate ignorance of the Central government towards the situation.

Recalling the disturbing incident of the naked parade, Chanu emphasized the urgency of empowering women. She highlighted that Manipur wasn’t vastly different from Kerala, with women constituting over 50% of voters, yet men in power still suppressing them. She expressed hope for women’s empowerment to bring positive change to society and the nation.

The protest, organized by Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, aimed to denounce violence against women and show support for the victims of the recent rape and nudity incident in Manipur. The event featured participation from women politicians, writers, social activists, and more. It included dance and theatre performances addressing themes of violence against women. The protest concluded at 12:30 AM on August 15.