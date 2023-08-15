Man United secures victory against Wolves with Varane’s late goal in Premier League.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane secured a last-minute victory, helping his team survive a series of close calls to secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday. The performance was marked by a lack of cohesion and attacking threat. Varane’s header in the 76th minute secured the three points for United, a result that may not have been fully deserved. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross found Varane in the six-yard box, providing relief for the anxious home crowd and frustrated manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite a tumultuous week for Wolves, involving the departure of key players and the sudden exit of manager Julen Lopetegui, the visitors dominated in terms of chances. They had opportunities to secure a win, including a late appeal for a penalty that was denied by VAR. Andre Onana, United’s new goalkeeper, collided with substitute Sasa Kalajdzic, but the play continued despite protests from Gary O’Neil, Wolves’ manager.

Ten Hag acknowledged the tough battle, stating, “It was a fight, we had to find a way to win and that’s what we did. Wolves are a good team, we knew we would have to play well to get the points.” He also emphasized the need for improvement in possession, mentioning the team’s frequent turnovers, particularly among the forward players.

Alejandro Garnacho, a young Argentine winger, struggled with his final product, dampening many of United’s attacking opportunities. In contrast, Wolves exhibited confident passing and managed to exploit United’s defense multiple times. Despite their efforts, poor finishing and impressive saves from Onana kept them from finding the back of the net.

While both sides had chances in the opening half, Varane missed an opportunity to score for United due to a lack of clean connection on his header. At halftime, Ten Hag made a substitution, bringing in Victor Lindelof instead of Harry Maguire, suggesting a pecking order change.

Early in the second half, Wolves had an excellent opportunity to take the lead when Matheus Cunha’s effort hit the woodwork. Onana was frequently tested afterward, but United’s defense held firm. In the end, Varane redeemed himself for his earlier miss by scoring, allowing United to barely hold onto the victory.

Cunha expressed his disappointment with the result, stating, “Upset is the word. We worked a lot. We need to keep improving.” He also commented on the contentious penalty decision, acknowledging that while he believed it was a penalty, he respected the decision made by the officials.