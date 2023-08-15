PM’s Independence Day speech: Improving Manipur situation, stresses peace for issue resolution

During the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the improving situation in Manipur, a state that had witnessed recent bouts of violence. He encouraged the people of the northeastern region to capitalize on the restored peace.

From the historic Red Fort’s ramparts, Modi assured that the entire nation stands in solidarity with Manipur. He underlined the collaborative efforts of both the central and state governments in seeking solutions to the challenges faced by the region, with a commitment to ongoing endeavors.

Reflecting on the recent turmoil, especially in Manipur, the Prime Minister acknowledged the unfortunate loss of lives and the suffering of families, particularly women. However, he highlighted that there have been recent reports of peace emerging in the state.

In his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the significance of this newfound peace in Manipur. He urged the people of Manipur to utilize the current period of tranquility as a foundation upon which lasting solutions can be built. According to the Prime Minister, peaceful means will pave the way for resolving issues in Manipur, signaling a hopeful path forward.