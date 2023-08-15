President Murmu: India’s Economy Shines as Global Beacon of Hope in I-Day Speech

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the rising confidence in the ‘India story’, urging unity among citizens beyond divisions of caste, creed, language, and region. In her pre-Independence Day speech, she praised India’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty, deeming it a “beacon of hope” that transforms challenges into opportunities.

She acknowledged global inflation concerns, noting India’s effective management by the government and Reserve Bank. Murmu commended the government’s twin strategy of promoting entrepreneurship and expanding welfare measures for the vulnerable, which fuels economic progress.

“The focus remains on uplifting the marginalized, with policies that reduced poverty significantly in the last decade,” she stated.

She highlighted India’s resurgence on the global stage and its influential G20 presidency, enabling equitable trade and financial decisions.

“India, a pillar of global economic growth, guards the people against inflation while enhancing support for the poor,” Murmu affirmed.

Advocating women’s economic empowerment, she called on tribal communities to blend tradition with modernity. She reminded citizens of their paramount identity as Indians, stressing equal rights and responsibilities.

Recalling India’s democratic heritage, she hailed the Constitution’s role in shaping the nation’s direction. Murmu encouraged harmony and brotherhood, urging alignment with the ideals of nation-builders.

She expressed gratitude to farmers for their significant role in this success.