Simple tips to reduce period pain naturally

Several women face problems such as stomachache, tight belly, muscular pain, and physical discomfort during their periods. Pain and cramps during menstruation are an inevitable part of a woman’s life. Usually, blood flow is accompanied by mood swings, irritability, acne and fatigue. Women across the globe experience a shooting pain in the lower abdomen along with a backache, nausea and cramps in the legs. According to statistics, 9 out of 10 women express period pain.

Tips to ease period pain:

1. Soaked Raisins And Kesar: Soaking the raisins overnight allows them to plump up and become more flavourful, while the saffron (kesar) adds a touch of warmth and richness to the mix.

2. Legumes: Sprouting legumes unleashes a plethora of health benefits, enhancing their nutrient content and digestibility.

3. Tuber Vegetables: Eating tuber vegetables like suran, sweet potatoes, and carrots into your meals will reduce period pain. These vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

4. Regular Exercise: Engaging in at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week will give you relief.

5. Suptabadhakonasana: Practicing suptabadhakonasana can provide much-needed relief and comfort during period.