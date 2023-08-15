Six former law enforcement officers from Mississippi admitted guilt on state charges for torturing two Black men

Six former Caucasian law enforcement officers from Mississippi have confessed to committing offenses against the law and have acknowledged their culpability in state charges for mistreating two African American men. This information has been reported by various media outlets. These officers were accused of perpetrating grievous acts against the victims, which included instances of physical assault and degrading treatment.

According to federal prosecutors, a number of these officers even adopted the moniker “Goon Squad,” signifying their tendency to employ disproportionate and excessive force. This group’s actions encompassed an incident where a deputy shot one of the victims in the mouth, culminating in a brutal attack. Prior to this, these officers had already admitted their wrongdoing in relation to a linked federal civil rights case.

In the month of January, these officers unlawfully entered a residence without possessing a warrant and subjected the two African American men to an appalling and nightmarish 90-minute episode of torture. This agonizing session involved the use of stun guns, a sexual device, and various other objects.

Throughout the course of this harrowing ordeal, the officers consistently employed racial slurs to belittle and debase the victims. To further obscure their own actions, these officers planted illicit substances and a firearm on the victims, resulting in false accusations that persisted for several months.

The conspiracy concocted by these officers began to disintegrate when one among them confessed to falsehoods, subsequently prompting the other officers to admit their complicity. The charges against the victims were finally dropped in June, after both federal and state investigators became involved.

All six former officers have entered guilty pleas with regards to charges of obstructing justice and conspiring to impede the legal process. Two of them have also admitted their involvement in home invasion charges.

These officers have concurred with the sentences put forward by state prosecutors, which span from five to thirty years. Nonetheless, the judge retains the discretion to deviate from these suggestions. The time served for the state convictions will run concurrently with the potentially longer federal sentences set to be imposed in November.

The two victims, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, were present at the hearing and sat just a short distance away from the families of their assailants. The charges against these victims were eventually dropped following intervention by federal and state investigators.

Parker expressed his satisfaction at witnessing the officers’ sense of shame, observing their lowered heads and the evident disgust that both others and they themselves felt. He further emphasized that this outcome should serve as a lesson to all, affirming that justice will eventually be administered.

During the hearing, Monica Lee, the mother of Damien Cameron, a Black man who passed away while in Elward’s custody in 2021, was also in attendance. Lee claimed that an officer, not linked to this particular case, was responsible for her son’s tragic demise.

In a distinct occurrence, Carvis Johnson, the African American man who reported another deputy forcing a firearm into his mouth, filed a federal lawsuit from his prison cell. Johnson alleges that McAlpin assaulted him during an arrest and instructed him to steer clear of Rankin County.

Additionally, both Jenkins and Parker are pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rankin County, seeking damages amounting to $400 million.