Sri Lankan all-rounder Hasaranga, aged 26, announces retirement from Test cricket.

Wanindu Hasaranga delivered the news on Tuesday to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) about his decision to retire from Test cricket. At 26 years old, he explained that this step is intended to extend his career as a specialist in limited-overs formats. In response to his choice, Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC, stated, “We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward.”

During his Test journey, Hasaranga participated in four matches, securing four wickets and achieving a half-century in his batting. His inaugural Test appearance took place against South Africa in 2020, while his final match was against Bangladesh in April 2021.

In the realm of One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Hasaranga represented his nation in 48 matches, contributing 67 wickets and amassing 832 runs, along with four fifties. Moreover, he engaged in 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), garnering 91 wickets and accumulating 533 runs, including one fifty.

Hasaranga’s prowess isn’t confined to international cricket alone; he is a sought-after asset in various T20 leagues worldwide. Apart from his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, he has played for teams like St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Quetta Gladiators, Kandy Falcons, Jaffna Kings, Desert Vipers, and Washington Freedom.