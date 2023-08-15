Vinesh Phogat sidelined for Asian Games due to knee injury.

Vinesh Phogat, who secured a direct spot in the Asian Games, sadly declared her inability to partake in the event due to a knee injury requiring surgery. The decision to exempt Vinesh and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials had stirred controversy and faced backlash from the wrestling community, questioning the ad-hoc panel’s judgment.

Despite the exemption, Vinesh’s luck took a downturn as she won’t be joining the sporting spectacle in Hangzhou, commencing on September 23rd. She shared the unfortunate news about her injury through a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “I injured my left knee in training on 13th August 2023. The doctor has confirmed surgery as the sole path to recovery.” Vinesh’s aspiration to defend her Asian Games gold medal, won in Jakarta in 2018, has been dashed by this untimely setback.

Having informed the relevant authorities, Vinesh is facilitating the inclusion of a reserve player for the Games. This paves the way for Antim Panghal’s addition to the team, as he emerged victorious in the trials and was kept on standby. Vinesh reached out to her supporters, writing, “I urge my fans to sustain their backing, enabling me to make a triumphant return to the mat and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your unwavering support empowers me.”