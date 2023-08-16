Additional six detainees in Jadavpur University student’s demise case

An additional six current and former students have been apprehended in connection with the death of a first-year student at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, allegedly due to ragging. This brings the total number of arrests related to this incident to nine, inciting widespread public outrage in the state.

The Dean of Students and Registrar of Jadavpur University were summoned to meet with the Joint CP Crime at the Kolkata Police headquarters. During multiple operations carried out by city police teams, six individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday night, including three former students of the university.

Earlier, three JU students had been arrested for their suspected involvement in the alleged ragging of the 18-year-old undergraduate student. The victim tragically fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, succumbing to his injuries the following day in the hospital.

Kolkata police have noted JU students’ social media posts, including photos, indicating possible sexual harassment as part of the ragging. The authorities have filed cases of murder and conspiracy due to emerging ragging allegations. An investigation into potential sexual harassment aspects is also underway.

The incident has fueled a political exchange, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding Left-backed student groups responsible. In response, the BJP is planning a protest in reaction to the incident. The tragedy at Jadavpur University highlights the gravity of ragging-related issues and the broader concerns it raises within the community.