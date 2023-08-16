Bihar CM to meet Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, along with other Opposition leaders

The chief strategist behind the Opposition’s coalition against the BJP, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is slated to meet Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, in the national capital on Wednesday, as per sources. Nitish Kumar will begin his journey to New Delhi at approximately 12:30 pm.

The leader of the JD(U) party is planning to meet Kejriwal following the passage of the Delhi Ordinance Bill in the Rajya Sabha. It is anticipated that during his stay, Nitish will also engage with other leaders from the Opposition parties. These parties have joined forces to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP. In a statement on Tuesday, Nitish remarked that this would be the last time Prime Minister Modi would raise the national flag at the Red Fort.

Accompanied by several members of his cabinet, Nitish is scheduled to pay his respects to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial after the meeting. Notably, Nitish Kumar had previously served as the Railways Minister during Vajpayee’s tenure. In a separate event, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met at the residence of Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti in New Delhi.

The forthcoming gathering of the Opposition alliance, known as the INDIA bloc, is set to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The inaugural meeting of this alliance was hosted by Nitish at his residence in the state capital, followed by a second meeting in Bengaluru, where the alliance was named ‘INDIA’. Nitish has previously stated that critical matters such as seat-sharing arrangements will be discussed and concluded during the upcoming Mumbai meeting.