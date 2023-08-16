India reports 58 fresh covid infections

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, India reported 58 new coronavirus infections in a single day. Concurrently, the country’s active COVID-19 cases were recorded at 1,450. As of the update at 8 am, the death toll due to the virus has reached 5,31,922. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,96,393).

On a positive note, a significant number of individuals have successfully recovered from the disease, with a count of 4,44,63,021 recoveries reported. This translates to a robust national recovery rate of 98.81 percent, as reported by the health ministry’s official website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 percent.

As part of India’s efforts to combat the pandemic, an impressive 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. This vaccination initiative plays a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus and minimizing its impact on the population.