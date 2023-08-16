Rana Daggubati Offers Apology to Sonam Kapoor for ‘Bollywood Heroine’ Comment

Actor Rana Daggubati has extended an apology to actress Sonam Kapoor following his remarks at the King Of Kotha event in Hyderabad. In his comments, Rana indirectly referred to Sonam as a ‘Bollywood heroine’ and indicated that her actions had led to actor Dulquer Salmaan’s time being squandered during the filming of their 2019 movie ‘The Zoya Factor’.

Clarifying his stance, Rana expressed his distress over the negativity that arose due to his comments. He asserted that his words were intended light-heartedly and were inaccurately construed. “As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted,” he stated.

Furthermore, Rana extended his apologies to both Sonam and Dulquer, acknowledging their significance to him. He hoped that his clarification would dispel any misunderstandings or speculations. “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding,” Rana concluded.

During the King of Kotha event, Rana recounted an incident, sharing, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer.”

Rana went on to explain, “While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set.”

Despite the disruptions, Dulquer maintained patience and understanding, diffusing tension and upholding a harmonious atmosphere on set.