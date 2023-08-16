SC orders Railways to maintain current state near Krishna Janmabhoomi for 10 days amidst demolitions

The Supreme Court has directed a halt to the ongoing demolition by railway authorities, maintaining the status quo near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. A panel of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar, and SVN Bhatti issued a notice to the Centre and other concerned parties. The court has ordered a ten-day preservation of the current state of the subject premises. The bench will reconvene after one week.

Yakub Shah’s legal representative informed the court that around 100 houses have already been razed, with approximately 70-80 houses remaining. The petitioner raised concerns about the exercise being conducted on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed.

The issue revolves around the demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi. Beginning on August 9, the government initiated a demolition operation in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly knocking down around 135 houses in the Nai Basti settlement near the railway track adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The targeted houses were deemed illegal encroachments on government property, and a joint effort involving railway authorities, district administration, and the police was undertaken for the demolitions.

Railway officials defended the action, citing plans to convert the 21 km route between Mathura and Vrindavan from narrow gauge to broad gauge. Nonetheless, some residents sought legal intervention to halt the demolitions, leading to a local court’s involvement.

In response to an urgent petition under Article 32 filed by Yakub Shah, the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench agreed to consider the case on Wednesday, August 16. Shah also alleged that the demolition took place in an area predominantly inhabited by Muslims, even as a legal challenge against eviction notices was pending in a local Mathura court.