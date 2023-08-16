‘Symphony of colors’ showcases fascinating exploration of colors

Thiruvananthapuram: A painting exhibition named ‘Symphony of Colors’ by ‘The One Indian Art’ group of painters has painting lovers heart. Prince Aditya Varma inaugurated the exhibition on 12/08/2023 at K.C.S. Panicker Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram Museum.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower

50 paintings by 20 painters of The One Indian Art are on display. The exhibition has excellent paintings in different styles by talented painters from different parts of India. George Fernandes, film playback singer Pattam Sanith and Adarsh ??Srilakam spoke on the occasion.