VCK, Dalit party in TN, diversifies by appointing non-Dalit members

The Tamil Nadu-based Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, is looking to extend its influence beyond the Dalit community. To redefine its image, the party has appointed individuals from different backgrounds as district secretaries, marking a significant shift. Among the 144 district secretaries, 17 are non-Dalits. Geographical divisions have led to this extensive number of district secretaries for efficient administration.

In a move towards inclusivity, the VCK has also designated a Muslim leader as the Zonal secretary for Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. Although the party’s leadership emphasizes its focus on humanity rather than any specific community, this maneuver aims to navigate the complex caste-based political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

According to social scientist R Kumudam, while the VCK remains rooted in its Dalit identity, it is strategically broadening its reach to encompass a wider range of societal and political groups. The party appears to be skillfully aligning itself with other social factions, particularly the Muslim community, without abandoning its core identity.

Aligned with the INDIA front, the VCK maintains a close collaboration with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Simultaneously, the party seeks to establish connections with various social, religious, and political groups while upholding its Dalit heritage.