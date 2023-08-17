Rajan Warns of Firm Action for Violating Land Rules in Kuzhalnadan Dispute

Kerala’s strict land title regulations are impartial, irrespective of an individual’s affiliations, stated Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan. He addressed Muvattuppuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s assertion that his Idukki’s Chinnakanal property wasn’t an illegal resort and that he was being politically targeted.

“Everyone is accountable to the law. The details surrounding Kuzhalnadan’s land must be thoroughly investigated,” the minister emphasized. The Revenue Department will conduct an inspection of the MLA’s land on Friday.

Meanwhile, the CPM dismissed Kuzhalnadan’s response to their tax evasion allegations. The party had filed a case with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, claiming that Kuhzalnadan undervalued his property to evade stamp duty and illegally built a resort.

Allegedly, the MLA had applied for a house construction permit, concealing the resort’s existence. Kuzhalnadan contended that the structure was a “guest house,” not a resort, adhering to the Land Assignment Act. However, this inadvertently hinted at exploiting legal loopholes for running a resort under the guise of a guest house.