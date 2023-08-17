Stone art inspired by the Konark Sun Temple unveiled at the Times Square in New York

A remarkable stone artwork inspired by India’s Konark Sun Temple in the eastern state of Odisha has been unveiled in New York’s Times Square. The sandstone sculpture, resembling the iconic temple, was revealed by Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on Tuesday (August 15) in celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day.

This artwork depicts 24 wheels reminiscent of the Konark Sun Temple’s design, offering a glimpse into India’s rich cultural heritage. The display serves as an opportunity for Americans to appreciate the architectural marvel of the temple.

Vikas Khanna shared the news on X (previously known as Twitter), inviting people to visit Times Square and experience Odisha’s exceptional artistry. He announced that this magnificent stone art, inspired by the Konark Temple, will be showcased until Tuesday, August 22, at the intersection of 44th Street and Broadway.

Reports suggest that after its Times Square exhibit, the replica will find a permanent home at Khanna’s flagship restaurant in New York City, set to open in 2024.

Weighing approximately 1,750kg, the sandstone masterpiece was crafted by Indian artist Amaresh Chandra Bindhani and his team. The unveiling ceremony attracted a significant gathering of community members from both India and the US, including India’s Consulate General in New York, Randhir Jaiswal.

During the event, Jaiswal emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in the digital and knowledge-driven era. He conveyed warm wishes and stressed the message of togetherness for India’s present and future.

The Konark Temple, situated in Odisha’s Puri district, is a 13th-century architectural marvel dedicated to the Sun God. It holds UNESCO World Heritage Site status due to its intricate carvings and design. Resembling a colossal chariot, the temple’s elaborate stone carvings portray a variety of scenes from mythology and daily life.

While the temple once housed a massive black granite statue of the Sun God on a chariot, this statue is no longer present in the main sanctum.