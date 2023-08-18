Bumrah says he won’t hold anything back ahead of World Cup

India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has confidently stepped back into the one-day format after a year on the sidelines due to a back injury. Despite not having played international cricket since last September, Bumrah has been entrusted with leading a second-string Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Ireland, commencing in Dublin today (7.30 pm IST).

The Indian team’s aspirations are pinned on the 29-year-old regaining his prime form before the Asia Cup next month and the home World Cup scheduled for October-November. Having successfully completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bumrah asserted his readiness to deliver at full throttle. He stated, “It’s not like there are any restrictions or I’m holding back.”

Bumrah’s sentiments were shared on the eve of the opening series match against Ireland, where he expressed his eagerness to bowl in the pleasant weather conditions. He affirmed, “The body feels good and I’m looking forward to the games coming up.”

Known for his effectiveness both with the new ball and in the death overs, Bumrah recognizes that his workload will escalate as he transitions between formats. Reflecting on his rehabilitation, he emphasized, “Even in my rehab, we were never preparing for a T20 game, I was preparing to bowl 10-overs for the World Cup.” He continued, “I have been bowling 10, 12, even 15 overs. I’ve bowled more overs, so it becomes easier when you bowl less than what is required.”

While the leadership role he has been entrusted with acknowledges his stature in the team, Bumrah’s primary focus is on deriving enjoyment from the game. He confessed, “I’ve never stayed away from the game for this long. I’m not thinking ‘I’ll do this, I’ll do that’ or ‘I have to contribute a lot’. I have come here to enjoy it.”