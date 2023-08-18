Effective superfoods to reduce perimenopause symptoms

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

Perimenopause is he transitional phase leading up to menopause. It usually starts several years before menopause. According to studies, the perimenopause stage might continue anywhere from 7 to 14 years in some women. Hormone levels start to decline during this stage. it results in irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, and changes in libido.

Also Read: Know the impact of smoking on sexual health

8 Superfoods to consume during perimenopause:

1. Whole grains: Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat bread, and oatmeal are rich in carbohydrates, fibre, and B vitamins. They help to regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and support healthy digestion.

2. Leafy greens: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate. They can help reduce inflammation.

3. Fatty fish: Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and support heart health. Omega-3s also have mood-boosting effects that can help alleviate depression and anxiety during perimenopause.

4. Avocado: Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, and potassium. They can help regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and their high fibre content can promote healthy digestion.

5. Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They can help reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels, and support heart health.

6. Berries: Berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. They can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

7. Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms such as joint pain and stiffness.

8. Soy products: Soy products such as tofu, tempeh, and edamame are rich in phytoestrogens, which can help regulate oestrogen levels during perimenopause.