ISRO Plans Traditional Puppetry Show to Mark Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

A captivating 40-minute performance of traditional shadow puppetry, tracing India’s space exploration milestones, is set to grace the stage. Under the leadership of Rajeev Pulavar, a talented troupe, based near Shoranur at Kunathara, is preparing to honor the success of Chandrayaan-3, India’s latest lunar endeavor.

The esteemed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended an invitation to the troupe to present this puppet show. The event is slated to unfold at an ISRO facility in Thiruvananthapuram, with the date yet to be revealed. Importantly, arrangements are being made to broadcast the performance worldwide, enabling a global audience to witness the celebration.

Featuring around 40 intricately crafted puppets, the performance will commence with a portrayal of Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary founder of ISRO. The puppetry narrative will then encompass other significant figures such as A P J Abdul Kalam, who kickstarted his ISRO journey on a bicycle before propelling India’s space aspirations; Mahatma Gandhi; Jawaharlal Nehru; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puppet show will also encompass key events like the historic launch of India’s maiden satellite, Aryabhatta.

The talented artists who bring this enchanting spectacle to life include Rajeev Pulavar, P Prasobh, S Adithyan, R Vijayakrishnan, Aswathy, Arun, Sreelal, and M Manoj. Sonal Singh has beautifully penned the Hindi lyrics for the show, while the choreography is expertly crafted by Mumbai’s Prajith. This puppetry performance promises not only to entertain but also to pay homage to India’s remarkable space journey in a creatively engaging manner.