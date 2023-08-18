Puthuppally bypoll sees 7 contenders after nomination review.

Seven candidates have emerged as contenders for the upcoming Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency bypoll in Kerala. This development comes after a thorough scrutiny of nominations on Friday. Among the 10 individuals who initially submitted nominations, the candidacies of seven have been approved, encompassing representatives from the three prominent political parties. Unfortunately, the nominations of the remaining three candidates were rejected.

The approved candidates include Chandy Oommen (UDF), Jaick C Thomas (LDF), G Lijin Lal (NDA), as well as Santhosh Joseph, Luke Thomas, Shaji, and P K Devadas. Conversely, Dr K Padmarajan, Manju S Nair, and Reji Zachariah had their nominations rejected.

Notably, the LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas encountered objections from the BJP regarding the date of his nomination paper signing. However, despite the concerns raised, his nomination was ultimately accepted.

Financial disclosures submitted by the candidates reveal Jaick’s assets amounting to Rs 2.08 crore, while Lijin Lal possesses assets totaling Rs 18.59 lakh, and Chandy Oommen holds assets worth Rs 15.99 lakh.

The election is scheduled for September 5, followed by the vote count on September 8. The bypoll was necessitated due to the unfortunate passing of legislator and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy just last month. As of now, the candidates are gearing up for a competitive contest in the constituency.