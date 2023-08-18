Video alleging sexual harassment on Mumbai-bound flight: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, DGCA

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a video went viral on a social media platform in which it was alleged that an onboard passenger took objectionable photos of a flight attendant and a woman on a flight from the national capital to Mumbai.

‘Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video being circulated on the social media platform Instagram regarding alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard a flight. The incident is alleged to have occurred on Spicejet Flight No. 157 flying from Delhi to Mumbai on 16.08.2023’, according to the notice issued by DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

‘It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found on his mobile’, the notice said.

DCW has asked the Delhi Police to provide details by August 23 on the action being taken against the accused. ‘This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission. Copy of FIR registered in the matter.Details of accused arrested. If the accused has not been arrested, please inform the reasons for the same’, the notice read.