ASI fumes as Tamil Nadu agency ‘harms’ ancient megalithic site

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to initiate legal action against the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for allegedly engaging in the extraction of red sand from a historically significant ‘megalithic burial site’ close to the Kilambakkam bus terminus. This 2,300-year-old site, under the protection of ASI, has reportedly suffered unauthorized mining.

The violation of the protected site is attributed to a contractor selected by CMDA to facilitate the construction of an Archaeological Interpretation Centre and Climate Park within the premises of the forthcoming bus terminus. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for the interpretation center, an initiative costing Rs 14.98 crore.

CMDA’s member secretary, Anshul Mishra, responded to the allegations, asserting that their actions were limited to earth leveling for park construction. In response to accusations regarding the removal of red sand from the site and its potential utilization in another CMDA park spanning six acres nearby, Mishra pledged to take appropriate action against the contractor if any illegal activities were confirmed.

M Kalimuthu, the Superintending Archaeologist, confirmed that ASI officials conducted a survey confirming the excavation of the protected site. Kalimuthu disclosed that a notice would be dispatched, with intentions to follow up with legal action in the form of a police case. Strikingly, the superintending archaeologist of ASI also holds membership within the CMDA committee responsible for overseeing the terminus project.

The situation has sparked controversy as the alleged infringement upon a historically valuable site by a government body has raised questions about preservation priorities and adherence to regulations. ASI’s intention to pursue legal remedies highlights the seriousness of the matter and the need to protect cultural heritage sites from any form of unauthorized alteration or damage.