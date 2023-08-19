Bihar Police arrested four men accused of murder of journalist

The murder of a journalist, who was shot dead at his home in the early hours of Friday in the Araria district, was allegedly committed by four persons, according to Bihar Police. Vimal Yadav was the victim, who worked for Dainik Jagran. Four individuals who showed up at his Raniganj home and opened fire on him, hitting him in the chest.

Two of the four guys who were detained on Saturday, according to the police, were responsible for the murder of Vimal Yadav.

Based on the father of Bimal’s complaint, a case was opened. Four of the eight accused identified in the FIR were arrested earlier today.

In 2019, the accused also killed Vimal Yadav’s sibling. In that case, Bimal was the only witness, and he felt tremendous pressure to alter his testimony.

Several people were upset over the murder, including Chirag Paswan, the head of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who criticised Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, for failing to uphold law and order.

After expressing his sorrow at the murder in Araria, Nitish declared, ‘I have ordered officials to take immediate action soon after receiving the news.’