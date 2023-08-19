Fresh conflict in Manipur results in three Kuki-Zos deaths from shooting

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur after a 13-day lull, resulting in the killing of three Kuki-Zomi tribals by unidentified attackers in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. The victims, all males aged between 24 and 35, were fatally shot. The incident occurred approximately 2 km from Thouwai Kuki, a Kuki village, situated around 10 km from the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley and about 50 km from the Ukhrul district headquarters.

Authorities suspect that this attack is a continuation of the ethnic conflict that began on May 3. The initial violence stemmed from a ‘Tribal Solidarity March,’ organized to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Ukhrul Superintendent of Police, Ningsem Vashum, explained that a conflict between two ethnic groups seems to be ongoing, leading to this tragic incident. Law enforcement, along with security forces, are actively pursuing the assailants, although the exact number is unknown.

Meanwhile, the State government requested a report from the Churachandpur district administration regarding the display of alleged sophisticated firearms during an unofficial Independence Day parade. On the occasion of Sadbhavana Diwas, Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the paramount importance of restoring peace and normalcy. He urged unity among the people and increased efforts to recover from the setbacks of the past few months, aiming to reinvigorate the pace of development.

This resurgence of violence underscores the underlying tensions in the region and the critical need for reconciliation and efforts towards lasting harmony among different ethnic communities in Manipur.