Investigation ongoing after journalist killed in Bihar’s Araria district shooting

Bihar’s Araria district witnessed a tragic incident where an unidentified group allegedly shot and killed a journalist within his residence, as reported by the police on Friday. The unfortunate event unfolded in the Raniganj Bazaar locality. The victim was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav.

Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident, sharing that Vimal Kumar Yadav, a journalist, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar vicinity. An ongoing post-mortem examination is being conducted. The police have dispatched a dog squad to the scene of the crime to aid in the investigation.

As of now, more comprehensive details about the incident are pending and will be provided once available. The incident has sparked a probe as authorities work diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s tragic demise.