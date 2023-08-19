Kerala faces serious drought with 44% rainfall deficit during current monsoon

Kerala, often considered the nation’s monsoon gateway, is currently confronting its most severe drought in recent years. Officials have reported a staggering 44% shortfall in seasonal rainfall for the state. From June 1 to August 16, Kerala experienced only 877.2 mm of rainfall, a stark contrast to the average Southwest Monsoon figure of 1,572.1 mm, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The concerning situation is further exemplified by data from August 10 to 16, revealing a critical deficiency of 94% in this period. During these seven days, a mere 6.5 mm of rain was recorded, compared to the usual 109.6 mm.

The impact is most pronounced in Idukki, home to Kerala’s largest hydroelectric power project, which witnessed a 60% rainfall deficit up to August 16. With the situation dire, Kerala is now placing its hopes on the forthcoming Northeast Monsoon, anticipated to occur between October and December, to potentially alleviate the drought.

The current predicament is particularly significant for Kerala, a state largely reliant on robust monsoons for its agricultural activities and water resources. The region’s vulnerability to the changing climate patterns underscores the urgency of addressing water management strategies and drought mitigation measures to ensure the resilience of its ecosystems and communities in the face of such challenges.