Kerala Government Allocates Rs 24.04 Cr Onam Allowance to Lottery Agents and Sellers

The Kerala government has approved an amount of Rs 24.04 crore to extend Onam festival allowances to approximately 45,000 agents and sellers associated with the state lottery. As part of this initiative, each member of the Kerala State Lottery Agents and Sellers Welfare Fund Board will receive Rs 6,000, according to a statement by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Pensioners belonging to the Board are also included in this allocation, with each pensioner set to receive Rs 2,000 as part of the festival allowance. The announcement is expected to benefit around 38,000 active members and 6,223 pensioners, with a total sum of Rs 24.04 crore dedicated to this cause.

In addition to this, the Left government revealed its decision to provide Onam allowances to workers enrolled in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. This allowance is directed towards those who have successfully completed 100 working days. Finance Minister Balagopal emphasized that all eligible workers would receive Rs 1,000 each as a festival allowance on the occasion of Onam.

For this particular initiative, the Finance Department has sanctioned a total of Rs 46 crore, benefiting a significant number of individuals. It is estimated that approximately 4.6 lakh people will be recipients of this special allowance.