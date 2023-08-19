Kerala is currently facing a severe drought situation with a 44 percent deficit in seasonal rainfall, marking one of the worst droughts in recent years, as indicated by officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

According to the IMD, Kerala received only 877.2 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 16, whereas the normal rainfall for the Southwest Monsoon in the state is 1,572.1 mm. This significant deficit of 44 percent for the season is concerning. The situation has worsened over the past seven days, from August 10 to 16, with a staggering 94 percent deficit in rainfall during that period. The recorded rainfall was merely 6.5 mm compared to the normal 109.6 mm. This alarming trend extends to various regions, including Idukki, where the largest hydroelectric power project in Kerala is located, witnessing a 60 percent deficit in rainfall.

The situation is further exacerbated by the depleted water levels in key reservoirs. Idukki Reservoir, crucial for electricity generation, currently stands at only 31.13 percent capacity, a drastic decrease from the 80.2 percent during the same period last year. The Idukki hydroelectric station’s power generation is anticipated to be impacted due to a lack of fresh inflows. Similarly, other reservoirs like Kakki and Banasura Sagar also have significantly lower water levels than last year, affecting power generation and drinking water supply.

The drought’s implications are far-reaching, affecting both agriculture and water supply. Farmers in Idukki and Palakkad districts face potential complete crop loss due to inadequate water availability. Higher altitude areas experience a drinking water crisis as the groundwater table depletes. The rising maximum temperatures, exceeding last year’s levels by three to four degrees Celsius, contribute to the dire situation.

The weak monsoon is attributed to various factors, including the El Nino phenomenon weakening westerly winds and disturbances in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The current break in the monsoon period is expected to move towards the North-Northeast region and Nepal, potentially exacerbating the rainfall deficit in Kerala.

With hope pinned on the Northeast Monsoon expected between October and December, Kerala faces the challenge of coping with the ongoing drought and its far-reaching consequences.