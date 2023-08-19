Kuzhalnadan set to unveil additional insights into Veena’s business transactions during press conference

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan remains undeterred despite facing allegations concerning a land deal, and he continues to hold the state government accountable for the cloud of corruption surrounding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena. Via a social media announcement, Kuzhalnadan disclosed his intention to address the media on Saturday evening regarding this matter.

Determined to challenge the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, the MLA from Muvattupuzha emphasized that he will provide further revelations about the payments made to Veena and her dormant company Exalogic by the private firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). Expressing his frustration at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter’s silence in response to his inquiries for three consecutive days regarding CMRL payments, Kuzhalnadan announced his decision to share “clarifications” on the matter with the media during the evening session.

Kuzhalnadan boldly challenged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to initiate an investigation into the allegations of corruption leveled against his daughter Veena, while also demanding the release of her financial account and income tax details.

Remaining steadfast in his position, Kuzhalnadan asserted that he welcomes any number of investigations into the accusations of illicit financial transactions directed at him. The revenue department conducted a resurvey of approximately 4.5 acres of land near Kuzhalnadan’s family residence in Kadavoor village. The area, encompassing survey numbers 786/1, 812/2, 812/3B, 812/1B, 812/22, and 786/1, was the focus of the survey, undertaken by a five-member team led by taluk surveyors M V Sajeesh and Ratheesh V Prabhu.

The surveyors’ task involves preparing a comprehensive sketch and plan, followed by the submission of a report to the Kothamangalam Land Survey Tahsildar, K M Nasar. This report will then be forwarded to the Tahsildar within a span of two days. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had previously received a complaint from DYFI activists, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), alleging that Kuzhalnadan’s family property had exceeded permissible earth-filling limits. Consequently, the survey was instigated at the request of the Vigilance, aiming to present a comprehensive report to the revenue department.

Suspicions have arisen that Kuzhalnadan undervalued a property registered under his name in Chinnakanal, Idukki district, in 2021. The bureau has initiated a preliminary inquiry into this land transaction.