Slovenia-based vegan food company very close to realising the idea of manufacturing edible vegan bones

A vegan food company based in Slovenia is on the verge of realizing its concept of producing edible vegan bones. Known as Juicy Marbles, the company originally aimed to create compostable bones, but later they realized the potential to manufacture bones that could be directly consumed.

The company has recently revealed that its initial products will be accessible in the UK, EU, and US by late August. The pricing for the product is yet to be determined, and the company is receptive to customer feedback before making any changes to the product’s recipe, name, or packaging.

Amidst the challenges posed by the high cost of living crisis, plant-based meat companies are concentrating on innovation to sustain their businesses.

Vladimir Mi?kovi?, co-founder of Juicy Marbles, described the notion of producing plant-based bones as a playful idea. He emphasized that bones from plants might be seen as a provocative idea to some, but it should not be taken too seriously. He highlighted the cultural significance of meat consumption in celebrations, sharing, and a sense of belonging, acknowledging that reducing meat consumption can sometimes lead to a feeling of exclusion from cultural traditions.

The company has indicated that the plant-based bones would need to be baked or fried before consumption, with baking transforming them into a crispy snack. Mi?kovi? conveyed that their initial intention was to prevent the bones from becoming waste.

He expressed hope that the bones could be infused with flavor, allowing them to be cooked in broths as well. He stressed the importance of gauging people’s reactions to this innovative concept.

The landscape of alternative meat options is continually expanding. Aleph Farms, an Israeli company, has submitted an application for sales approval to the UK’s food regulator for its method of cultivating steak using real meat cells in vats. This milestone application marks the first of its kind in Europe, following the earlier approval of two cultivated chicken products in the US in June. Similarly, the Czech company Mewery introduced a cultivated pork burger around the same time, demonstrating ongoing developments in the alternative meat industry.