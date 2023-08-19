Supreme Court instructs Tamil Nadu to raise water plea on August 21st

On Friday, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi presented a plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting urgent intervention from the Supreme Court. The plea urged the Tamil Nadu government to seek a directive compelling the Karnataka government to immediately release 24,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water from its reservoirs. This release was intended to commence from August 14, 2023, and was aimed at addressing the critical water requirements for standing crops within the state.

Rohatgi highlighted the urgency of the matter, emphasizing that the delta districts were in dire need of water to sustain the standing crops. The plea was brought in the context of the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between the two neighboring states.

In response to Rohatgi’s plea, the bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressed understanding and consideration for the pressing demand for water. Acknowledging the significance of the matter, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu government to present its plea on the following Monday, enabling swift action to be taken.

This development showcases the legal recourse taken to address the immediate agricultural crisis caused by water scarcity. With the standing crops at stake, the Tamil Nadu government’s plea sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to ensure the release of a substantial amount of water from Karnataka’s reservoirs. The court’s directive to expedite the matter further underlines the importance of timely action in managing critical resources like water, especially in the context of agricultural sustainability.