Zelensky arrives in Sweden in what is his first trip since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has embarked on his initial trip since Russia initiated its offensive against Ukraine by arriving in Sweden.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelensky announced his presence in Sweden alongside his wife, Olena. He highlighted that his discussions during the visit would center around themes of “partnership, defense collaboration, EU integration, and collective Euro-Atlantic security.” He also expressed gratitude to the Swedes supporting Ukraine.

Despite the iconic symbolism of peace advocacy groups in Stockholm and beyond, Sweden boasts a robust defense industry and has notably supplied weaponry to various nations worldwide. This includes the recent donation of Archer self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, all of which are anticipated to be delivered soon.

During his stay, Zelensky’s agenda includes meetings with Swedish government officials in Harpsund, located approximately 120 kilometers west of Stockholm. Additionally, he is slated to have an audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a nearby palace.

Swedish policy has shifted from its traditional military non-alignment stance, extending support to Ukraine by furnishing weapons and aid in response to the conflict with Russia. The nation has even applied for NATO membership, pending approval to join the alliance.

In parallel, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently visited senior military leaders in Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border. During this engagement, Putin was briefed by Valery Gerasimov, the commander overseeing Moscow’s Ukrainian operations, along with other high-ranking military figures at the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District.

Although specific details of the visit remain undisclosed, state media footage suggested a nighttime meeting, with Gerasimov welcoming Putin and escorting him indoors.

Amid these developments, Ukraine has reported progress in its counteroffensive activities, successfully retaking the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region. Interestingly, the leader of the Russian battalion stationed at Urozhaine conceded their inability to secure victory against Ukraine and called for a “front freeze.”