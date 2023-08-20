BJP general secretaries to convene for assembly poll discussions on August 29

On August 29, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a meeting of its general secretaries to address preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The meeting aims to delve into an array of election-related matters, likely shaping the party’s electoral tactics for these states’ elections. The gathering will be held at the party’s New Delhi headquarters and chaired by BJP’s national president, JP Nadda.

According to sources within the BJP, the party is confident about its prospects in the impending elections and aims to engage in extensive deliberations to devise effective strategies against the Opposition. A senior source from the party emphasized the importance of broader consultations and anticipated in-depth conversations during the meeting with the party’s national president.

This gathering comes in the wake of recent appointments of general secretaries in several states. The BJP’s election approach is noted for its precision, and the role of general secretaries is instrumental in overseeing party operations, engaging in strategic discussions, and collaborating with top leadership. All general secretaries are expected to provide their insights on the various nationwide outreach initiatives that have been initiated thus far.