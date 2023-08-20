Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ poised to outshine even the 2016 hit ‘Sing’

Christopher Nolan’s impressive historical biographical film, Oppenheimer, is poised to make an indelible mark on box office records, marking a remarkable milestone that carries a hint of ambiguity. The movie is on the cusp of surpassing the 2016 hit Sing in a unique way, positioning itself as the highest-grossing domestic film never to have secured the top spot at the box office. One could argue that Oppenheimer’s success owes a degree of credit to the concurrent presence of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, a dynamic that undeniably played a significant role in propelling the film’s current status.

Nevertheless, this cinematic masterpiece has struck gold by accumulating an impressive sum of over $270 million domestically within the short span of four weeks since its debut.

In the previous era, Sing enjoyed considerable commercial success upon its release, yet it faced a dual challenge. Initially, it found itself in direct competition with the powerhouse Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which ultimately garnered a domestic revenue of $534.9 million, definitively claiming the top position and sidelining Sing.

Subsequently, as Sing demonstrated its staying power, it once again fell short of the top rank due to the sleeper hit Hidden Figures, a cinematic tribute to the mathematicians integral to the historic moon landing. However, Sing shouldn’t be overshadowed, as it secured its own triumph with a global box office earnings of $634.2 million, a figure that Oppenheimer is likely to surpass.