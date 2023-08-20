ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 effectively adjusts Lander Module orbit, drawing nearer to moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Sunday that it has successfully adjusted the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, drawing it even closer to the moon. The LM, which includes the lander named ‘Vikram’ and the rover named ‘Pragyan’, is scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on the evening of August 23. This follows the second and final deboosting operation that brought the LM’s orbit to 25 km x 134 km. ISRO conveyed that internal checks will be conducted on the module, and the powered descent is set to begin on August 23 at around 1745 Hrs IST.

The Chandrayaan-3’s LM achieved separation from the Propulsion Module on August 17, marking 35 days since the mission’s launch on July 14. After separation, the LM is expected to undergo deboosting maneuvers, aligning its orbit for the soft landing attempt on the Moon’s south polar region. This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate the capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The LM is equipped with scientific instruments to perform in-situ chemical analysis and conduct experiments on the moon’s surface.