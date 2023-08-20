Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Ola Electric has launched S1 Pro Gen 2 in India. The new e-scooter is offered at the starting price of Rs 1.47 Lakh. Interested customers either can book the S1 Pro Gen 2 company’s official website or by visiting an authorized showroom across the country. Deliveries are all set to begin from mid of September.

.The scooter is now powered with the in-house developed battery pack, which produces a max power of 14 bhp. The scooter can provide a range of 195 km on a full top-up. The vehicle only takes 6.5 hours to reach on 100 percent charging mark, and comes with a top speed of 120 km/h. The all-new S1 Pro is based on Gen 2 platform and has been built on a lighter frame.

The electric two-wheeler comes with a lot of advanced features including a digital key with a lock/unlock button, multiple riding modes, cruise control mode, updated navigation system, Ola electric app control, side stand alert, digital boot unlock system, and scooter reverse mode system.