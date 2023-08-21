Canada to deploy the military to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday (August 20) that the government has formulated a strategy to deploy the military in response to the rapidly spreading wildfires in British Columbia. The western province is grappling with flames that have prompted evacuation orders for over 35,000 individuals.

To address the escalating situation, British Columbia declared a state of emergency and enacted a restriction on non-essential travel. This measure is intended to free up accommodations for both evacuees and firefighters. Authorities also issued a request to drone operators and other individuals to capture images of the fires from a distance, avoiding any interference with rescue operations.

After a four-day struggle against the devastating fires, Jason Brolund, the West Kelowna Fire Chief, conveyed a sense of cautious optimism. He remarked that this allowed firefighters to be physically present at the fire site, dousing flames threatening the town of 150,000 inhabitants. Brolund disclosed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that “we are starting to see improvements. Instead of falling behind, we are making progress, and that’s truly encouraging.” Despite this glimmer of hope, he cautioned about the challenges ahead in containing the McDougall Creek fire.

In a recent tweet, Trudeau affirmed that the federal government would extend support from the Canadian military “to aid in evacuations and staging.”

Although forest fires are not uncommon in Canada, the extent of their spread and the resultant disruptions underscore the severity of the country’s most severe wildfire season to date. Some scientists have attributed this situation to the influence of climate change.

Meanwhile, in the nearby Northwest Territories, fires led to the evacuation of Yellowknife, the capital of the region, rendering the city of 20,000 residents eerily deserted. While Yellowknife experienced a respite from rainfall on Saturday, Shane Thompson, the environment minister of the Northwest Territories, cautioned against returning to the city, asserting that “a bit of rain doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe to return home.”

Local reports cited Chris Greencorn, an official from Yellowknife, praising the concerted efforts of work crews to construct protective barriers around the city.

Trudeau engaged with evacuees from Yellowknife on Friday upon their arrival in Edmonton, Alberta. He expressed sorrow over the “devastating loss” caused by the fires, acknowledging the uncertainty faced by those affected in terms of when they might be able to return to their homes.