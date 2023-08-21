Chandrayaan-3 Initiates Countdown, Releases New Far Side Moon Images

As the highly anticipated date for Chandrayaan’s soft landing on the Moon draws near, the ISRO unveiled a series of captivating images from the Lunar far side region, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). Positioned to face away from Earth, this lesser-known area of the moon is the focus of exploration.

The LHDAC, a crucial component developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, aids in identifying a secure landing site devoid of obstacles like boulders or steep crevices during the landing descent. Embodying advanced technologies, including the LHDAC, the Lander plays a pivotal role in realizing the mission goals of Chandrayaan-3.

Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 stands as a sequel to Chandrayaan-2, aiming to showcase the complete process of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The ISRO revealed that the Lander Module, carrying a rover within, is slated to make contact with the Moon’s surface around 6.04 PM on August 23, marking a significant step in India’s lunar exploration journey.