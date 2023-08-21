Farmers allege Punjab Police detained multiple leaders before Chandigarh protest

Ahead of their scheduled protest in Chandigarh, numerous farmer leaders were reportedly taken into custody by Punjab Police on Monday. The leaders, representing sixteen farmer organizations such as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Bharti Kisan Union, claimed they were detained in various regions of the state, including Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Allegedly, police conducted raids at their residences and apprehended them, prompting a protest by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members at a Tarn Taran toll plaza in response to the police actions.

These farmers are aiming to stage a demonstration on August 22 to demand compensation for flood-induced losses, seeking Rs 50,000 crore from the government. The compensation requests encompass Rs 50,000 per acre for crop damage, Rs 5 lakh for damaged houses, and Rs 10 lakh for families who lost members in the floods. Despite a meeting between farmer representatives and Chandigarh and Punjab Police officials, the police action has drawn criticism, with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema condemning it as “undemocratic.” Cheema expressed concern about the worsening condition of affected farmers and laborers and urged for the immediate release of those detained.