Haryana Gang Nabbed for VSSC Exam Impersonation; 4 Suspects in Custody

Four individuals hailing from Haryana have been apprehended by Kerala Police for engaging in impersonation during a recent examination for technician positions at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The incident unfolded on a Sunday when two of the suspects, Manoj Kumar and Gautam Chauhan, were caught attempting to write the exam on behalf of Sumit and Sunil, respectively. The examination took place at St. Mary’s School in Pattom and Cotton Hill School. The duo had planned to swiftly leave the vicinity following the examination, as they resided in close proximity to the airport.

Acting on a tip-off, the Museum and Medical College police stations’ teams successfully made the arrests. It has been unveiled that an extensive operation originating from North India is responsible for this examination fraud. The operation is centered around a coaching center situated in Haryana. The individuals involved in impersonation are generously compensated for their services.

The culprits, who primarily speak Hindi, were identified with the assistance of the Haryana police. Furthermore, national agencies are in the process of interrogating them.

Although the group had also attempted a similar scheme in Noida, stringent security checks foiled their plans in that location.

Manoj Kumar and Gautam Chauhan had employed sophisticated methods to surreptitiously copy the examination paper. Acting on information from the Kerala Police, invigilators conducted thorough searches on all candidates and discovered that the duo was using Bluetooth devices. Additionally, a mobile phone was discreetly affixed to the abdomen of each of the suspects. The arrested individuals had captured images of the question paper using the mobile phone and subsequently received answers via Bluetooth.

Meanwhile, there is mounting pressure to annul the examination results. Reportedly, approximately 469 individuals from Haryana participated in the exam, which mandates a minimum qualification of Grade 12.