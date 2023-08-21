Hindu, Muslim priests’ monthly allowances increased by Mamata Banerjee

During her speech before a gathering of imams and muezzins in Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor stadium on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly pay of Muslim and Hindu priests.

Currently, muezzins (those who call people to Namaz) are paid an amount of Rs 1,000 per month, while imams (Muslim clerics) are paid Rs 2,500 per month.

Additionally, 700 unaided madrasas in the state will receive recognition from the state government, according to Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal government has previously recognised 300 madrasas.

Mamata Banerjee advocated for religious tolerance in her speech at the conference, declaring, ‘I am against any form of animosity based on religion.’

The TMC leader also reaffirmed her resolve to ousting the BJP from the office of prime minister at the national level, stating, ‘Modiji will stay for six months only.’ Whatever it takes to get rid of him, we will do. I support the INDIA coalition of opposition parties.

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) figures, including state minister Firhad Hakim, were present during the occasion.

The conference takes place as the Indian Secular Front (ISF) gains support from the minority community and as the TMC works to keep Muslim votes from going to the ISF.

ISF won 336 seats in the state’s recently ended Panchayat election, including 1 zilla parishad seat, 10 panchayat samiti seats, and 325 gramme panchayat seats.