IMD warns of heavy rain in several states for next four days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity in several states for next four days. The national weather agency predicted heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Bihar and Sikkim.

In its weather bulletin, IMD said that in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till 24th of this month. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and northwest Uttar Pradesh next two days.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand next two to three days. Meanwhile, the subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over Southern parts of Peninsular during the next three to four days.