ISRO shares the latest pictures of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection Camera

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the latest images of the lunar far side region, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

According to ISRO’s official website, the camera is designed to aid in identifying a secure landing zone for the lunar lander during its descent, ensuring that the area is free from obstacles like boulders or deep trenches. This camera technology has been developed at the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO).

The Space Applications Centre (SAC) holds a significant role within ISRO as it focuses on crafting instruments for space missions and implementing space technology applications for the betterment of society. Its areas of expertise encompass various applications such as communication, broadcasting, navigation, disaster monitoring, meteorology, oceanography, environmental monitoring, and natural resource surveys.

ISRO expressed gratitude through a post, acknowledging the well-wishes and positive sentiments directed towards the mission. The agency announced that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to make a lunar landing on August 23 around 6:04 pm IST.

In an official statement, ISRO highlighted that the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 Mission marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of space exploration. This achievement not only showcases the country’s advancement in space exploration but also signifies a noteworthy stride for Indian science, engineering, technology, and industry.

According to ISRO, the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 holds immense importance. Beyond satisfying curiosity, it kindles a spirit of exploration among the youth, fostering a sense of pride and unity as India celebrates its achievements in science and technology. The accomplishment is anticipated to inspire scientific curiosity and innovation, thereby creating an environment conducive to advancing scientific knowledge.