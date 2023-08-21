Kerala resident apprehended in Mumbai with drugs valued at Rs 15 crore.

In an unfolding incident at Mumbai’s airport, a 44-year-old individual named Satli Thomas, hailing from Kerala, was taken into custody by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for his alleged involvement in transporting drugs worth a staggering Rs 15 crore. The arrest transpired on a Sunday, following Thomas’s arrival from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Amidst this apprehension, authorities discovered 1,496 grams of cocaine, meticulously concealed within packets inside Thomas’s bag. Intriguingly, alongside this development, another individual, a Ugandan woman with intentions to purchase the drugs, was also apprehended.

It’s worth noting that this occurrence is reminiscent of a similar event last year. In 20XX, Vijin Varghese, a resident of Kaladi, was apprehended by the DRI in Mumbai on charges of smuggling drugs valued at an astonishing Rs 1,476 crore from Africa to India. Such incidents underscore the persistent challenges posed by drug trafficking and the continued efforts of law enforcement to combat this illicit activity.