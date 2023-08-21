Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies declines by Rs 80,200 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 7 of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 80,200.24 crore last week. In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 373.99 points or 0.57%. Top gainers were Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys. The top losers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 29,894.45 crore to Rs 12,32,240.44 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 19,664.06 crore to Rs 12,02,728.20 crore. The market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 12,233.5 crore to Rs 4,15,763.47 crore and that of ITC tumbled Rs 8,338.45 crore to Rs 5,50,821.26 crore.

Also Read: EPFO registers 17.89 lakh net members in June

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation (mcap) fell by Rs 8,081.38 crore to Rs 4,78,730.70 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 1,026.33 crore to Rs 5,11,424.89 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 962.07 crore to Rs 6,65,550.83 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 12,347.1 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,00,250.08 crore. The mcap of Infosys jumped Rs 6,972.87 crore to Rs 5,76,379.26 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 5,886.09 crore to Rs 17,29,764.68 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.