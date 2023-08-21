Tricks to keep your makeup in check during this monsoon season

Rising temperatures and increased humidity often pose challenges for our hair and skin, rendering them difficult to manage. Amidst the monsoon season, one aspect that bears the brunt is our makeup, becoming a challenge to maintain. While embracing elaborate makeup might not be advisable, making strategic product substitutions in your routine can yield positive results. These strategies will help you uphold your makeup without encountering unsightly smudging. Keep these useful pointers in mind to navigate this season with style.

• Part ways with heavy foundations when the monsoon arrives. Opt for the lightweight alternative of a BB cream. BB creams strike a harmonious balance between coverage and hydration, permitting your skin to breathe while achieving a natural finish. This transition effectively prevents your makeup from appearing overly thick or succumbing to excess moisture-induced melting.

• Adjust your lipstick choices to accommodate monsoon conditions. Exchange conventional lipsticks for their liquid counterparts. Liquid lipsticks boast smudge-resistant and water-repellent properties, ensuring your lips retain their vibrancy even amidst unexpected showers. The enduring formulation of liquid lipsticks guarantees you stay radiant despite rain’s attempts to mar your look.

• Concerned about smudged eyeliner and mascara resulting in panda eyes? Those days are over. Transition to waterproof eye makeup products. Waterproof eyeliner and mascara act as safeguards against unanticipated raindrops and thwart any inadvertent raccoon-eye mishaps. Revel in captivating eye aesthetics that remain steadfast, regardless of the prevailing humidity.

• Heavy-duty primers can feel stifling as humidity levels soar. Substitute your regular primer for a lightweight, oil-free alternative. A mattifying primer serves to establish a seamless canvas for your makeup, managing excess oil and prolonging the endurance of your products. This assures your complexion remains revitalized and free from unwanted shine throughout the day.

• Safeguard your monsoon-appropriate makeup with a dependable setting spray. This product ensures your makeup stands up to the elements, preserving its integrity even when confronted with rain and humidity. A swift spritz provides you with the assurance that your meticulously crafted appearance will persist.

Negotiating the challenges posed by the elements during the monsoon need not be an ongoing struggle. These uncomplicated makeup substitutions can revolutionize your routine into one that’s suitable for rain-ready scenarios, empowering you to venture out confidently, regardless of atmospheric conditions.

Lastly, bear in mind that skincare is equally pivotal during the monsoon period. Maintain your skin’s hydration with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer and remain diligent in your facial cleansing regimen to avert blocked pores.

By adopting these straightforward makeup swaps, relish a fresh and hassle-free makeup look even amid rainy days.