A total of 850 people still missing since the Maui wildfires wreaked havoc

Following the catastrophic Maui wildfires that left the Lahaina resort city in ruins and resulted in the death of over 114 individuals, the count of missing persons still stands at 850.

Providing an update on Monday (August 21) ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit, Maul County Mayor Richard Bissen stated that a missing persons list was compiled through collaborative efforts between the FBI and local authorities. Initially, the list contained more than 2,000 names within the two weeks following the blaze.

Bissen acknowledged the persistent efforts of the FBI and Maui Police Department in locating over 1,285 individuals safely. He expressed a mix of sorrow and relief over these figures as the recovery process continues.

Of the reported 114 fatalities, Bissen disclosed that only 27 individuals have been identified, with 11 families being notified.

He emphasized that the tally of identified victims would rise, and the number of missing persons might diminish, but there would be daily fluctuations as families are added or removed from the lists.

In order to aid the search and recovery efforts, Bissen encouraged those who still have loved ones unaccounted for to provide DNA samples, as local authorities are utilizing DNA testing to facilitate the identification of human remains.

Julie French, representing the Rapid DNA company ANDE, which is assisting in victim identification, highlighted the importance of acquiring DNA samples from multiple family members for more accurate and efficient comparisons.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Lahaina town on Monday to meet with survivors and first responders.

In a statement issued on Sunday (August 20), President Biden affirmed his commitment to support Maui’s recovery and rebuilding efforts while also showing respect for the sacred lands, cultures, and traditions of the region.

He stated, “We will be here as long as it takes for Maui,” underscoring his dedication before his visit.

Biden has faced criticism from Republicans who argue that his response to the devastation has been insufficient.

Local officials have also come under scrutiny. Last week, Maui’s emergency management chief resigned following backlash over the agency’s failure to activate its alarm system in response to the fire.